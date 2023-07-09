TV Grapevine

All My Children Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dead at 48

Sad news for the soap opera world tonight. Jeffrey Carlson, who played the groundbreaking role of Zoe on All My Children, has died. He was 48 years old.

The actor, who was also known for his extensive body of work in theatre, changed the world of soaps forever when he played the first transgender character on daytime TV. His role earned the show a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Daily Drama in 2007.

His former costar Eden Riegel, who played the role of Bianca Montgomery, paid tribute to Jeffery in a Twitter post.

 

Time Out New York’s Adam Feldman also paid tribute to the actor:

 

No cause of death was announced as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

