Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife and Son

Update: Alex Murdaugh got two consecutive life sentences and will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A verdict was reached in the case of Alex Murdaugh. The disgraced lawyer, who was on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, was found guilty of two counts each of murder and weapons possession.

Out of respect for the families of Maggie and Paul, details of the murder will not be mentioned in this article.

In addition, he still faces dozens of charges for several alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes.

As per People, he will also be going to trial for defrauding his former housekeeper’s family out of an insurance settlement after she died in an accident in his home.

Story developing…..

