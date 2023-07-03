0 0

ABC Show Renewals 2023

The Conners, The Bachelor, and American Idol are among the series that have been renewed at ABC. Joining them are America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy! Not Dead Yet, Shark Tank. Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary, Station 19, The Good Doctor, Will Trent and The Rookie were previously renewed.

Home Economics and The Rookie: Feds have yet to be renewed.

The network also announced that Dancing With the Stars will be returning after one year on Disney +.

Only one pilot was announced as of press time (High Potential), but more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Show premiere dates will also be announced at a later date, depending on the results of the writer’s strike.

