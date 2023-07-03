0 0

700 Club Host Pat Robertson Dead at 93

Sad news for the broadcasting world today. Pat Robertson, who is known for hosting the 700 Club for several decades, has died. He was 93 years old.

The news was confirmed by the CBN, but no cause of death was revealed.

The former presidential candidate was known for his conservative, sometimes controversial views on the show, which began airing in the 1960s. Pat had hosted the show from 1966-2021 when his son Gordon took over. He took a year off in 1987, when he ran for President of the United States. In addition to hosting the show, he founded CBN in 1960.

He is survived by his four children (Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon and Ann), fourteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Dede Robertson, who died in 2022.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

