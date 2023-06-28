0 0

Read Time: 40 Second

Vanderpump Rules Spin-off in the Works

Raise your glasses high! There is a Vanderpump Rules spin-off in the works. According to Deadline, the show is expected to star show alums Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor.

There is no word as to whole else will be on the show, or what the premise will be, but there is said to be eight episodes ordered.

The news comes on the heels of Vanderpump Rules filming season eleven. There is no word as to who is returning, but Lala Kent has hinted that she is preparing to film. Nobody else, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the three cast members in the center of Scandoval, has confirmed or denied their involvement.

More news will be shared as it becomes available.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com