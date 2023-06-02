0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 49 Second

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 4/26/2023

-These moments with Lala and Katie just drinking, chatting and eating fast food are so sweet and cute. It reminds me of my college days.

-The food truck with the Weed Fund sign literally just sent me….I am laughing so hard and would totally donate to that fund just because of the honesty.

-Why is it so cute that James is making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for Ally as she works?

-Seeing Ariana and Katie worry about Raquel getting hurt by Oliver is so weird knowing what we know now.

-Despite everything, I do love the relationship with James and Lala. They seem to have a bond that is unexplainable, but still so sweet.

-Sandoval asking for his jizz results…I can’t even…and Schwartz there with him…..this is something, all right.

-I am so sad Ariana lost her grandma. She had such a special bond with her and seeing her so sad breaks my heart.

-This Ally/Scheana girl date looks like a blast….and now I want Mexican food.

-Sandoval is like a big brother to Raquel…..sure, Jan. I know at the time Scheana didn’t know anything, but still…saying she will trust her in bed with her husband is a bit much.

-I totally get James being upset with this whole fiasco at the beach, especially since Rachella was brought up….so not cool. However, the drink throwing and tantrum is a bit much.

-All this past drama being brought up is annoying, but the foreshadowing for what’s to come is quite interesting.

-Two dozen wings for that big group? I can slay those in one sitting by myself.

-This whole episode is a waste. I thought we were getting more drama and foreshadowing. The little we got is telling me nothing or giving me any idea that Scandoval even happened.

-151 in the eye…..that sounds painful!

-NOW WE ARE GETTING INTO THE GOOD STUFF! SANDOVAL PULLING A BILL CLINTON, THE OPEN RELATIONSHIP ALLEGATIONS AND THE ABBEY MEET UP ALL COMING TO LIGHT!

-Sandoval attacking Katie is so disgusting and uncalled for.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com