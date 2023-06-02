Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 4/19/2023
-Did we seriously have a scene with Brock spelling his name?
-Katie greeting the dogs and ignoring Schwartz is such a mood.
-Schwartz not realizing WHY Katie is upset over the kiss is quite a red flag. It’s not the kiss she is upset about, it is the principle of the matter.
-I did NOT expect Charli to call Raquel out on the kiss, but here we are.
-Raquel doesn’t want to be Debbie Desperado, but is doing the exact same thing with Oliver/to his wife that she is doing with Schwartz/to Katie. I know she doesn’t know Oliver’s wife, but it is the same thing….especially since they are also allegedly not together anymore.
-Sandoval getting angry over the Schwartz and Sandy’s mishaps is totally justified, but he and Schwartz were kind of lax on doing a lot of the work.
-Sandoval defending Raquel and Schawrtz is so not surprising knowing what we know now. He is also super-gaslighting Katie, which is beyond gross.
-This whole cheating and hookup conversation is so surreal, especially with the look on Ariana’s face at the end.
-Did Lisa call out Sandoval for smiling when Raquel sat next to him?
-The body language between Sandoval and Raquel makes it so obvious they were doing it the entire time.
-Lisa making the Toms realize it was not okay to tell Raquel people were calling her a whore made me respect her even more. You just don’t do that.
-Katie’s potential new man is so cute and his name (Stachel) is awesome.
-Nooooo……Lisa’s horse Rose died. That breaks my heart!!!! It is sweet for the Toms to be there for her and bring her flowers.
-The Toms need a break from one another because their fighting is not only going to destroy their friendship, but also their businesses, which will cause them to lose their money.
-Sandoval and Ariana planning for potential kids (despite him being a jerk in his confessional) makes Scandoval even sadder. I also hate the fact that he is so rude to her for having her own opinion.
-GARCELLE!!!!!
-I love Lisa’s rose too, but it is so hard to find….also the Rinna shade was ::chef’s kiss::
-Wait….does Garcelle not know Oliver is cheating or does she not care?
-Ah, so he is telling everyone, INCLUDING HIS OWN MOTHER, that he is separated. How….totally disrespectful.
-Wait, wait, wait….ALLY SAW SANDOVAL AND RAQUEL TOGETHER DANCING AT THE ABBEY, WHATEVER THAT IS? How did she and James stay so quiet for so long.
-This is why you ALWAYS DO A FULL-ON BACKGROUND CHECK ON SOMEONE BEFORE A DATE. The make out, while wrong in retrospect, can almost be forgiven since she truly didn’t know, but after that, everything is on her.
-Raquel calling to say sorry to Oliver’s wife was the right thing to do….but she went on to have an affair with Sandoval….I can’t with her.
-Scheana saying she needs more wine to get through this is such a mood, but she is right, people are going to drag her on social media.
-Lala giving commentary on Raquel being a mistress is so on brand for her.
-WHOA….GET IT, KATIE!!! Satchel seems to make her happy!
-Was it necessary to show Schwartz in the bathtub?
-This Oliver thing is so painful to watch….but I do think Raquel leaving the date was the right thing to do. I would have ordered something super expensive and gotten it to go, but I am petty like that. I also would have finished my Moscow Mule as well.
-I don’t understand why Raquel needs to talk to Lala?
-Did Katie bring up Abbeygate too….and no one thought to question it?
-Raquel, you’ve been single for thirty seconds…..take several seats, girl!
-More next week, stay tuned.