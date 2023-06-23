0 0

Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Premiere Recap

Episode 1–London, England

-Anthony Anderson seems to love his mom so much, it is so sweet to see.

-Mama Doris is so sassy and delightfully fun.

-I love the idea of this trip for the two of them. It seems like it is going to be a blast.

-The Savoy is gorgeous…..they have a butler named Sebastian, champagne, a beautiful view, treats and a room that was bigger than the first apartment complex I lived in. I need to win the lottery and stay here!

-Mama Doris wanting to find places to play bingo and claiming to be a professional completely sent me…..especially when she turned down the chance to meet Obama to play with her friends….I mean, meeting Obama is an incredible opportunity, nothing would stop me from going if given the chance.

-Anthony taking over the tour was hysterical….I just love his personality. I would have loved to have been on there.

-I cannot believe Anthony is trying to get his mom to walk in Fashion Week. That is such a wonderful, sweet thing to do. The way he loves her makes me so happy…..every son should love his mother this much.

-Doris going around complimenting the ladies in the show and commenting on how she wanted to have asses like theirs……I love her!

-Doris is going to be in the show!

-I don’t think there is any way Doris could be happier right now. She is thrilled to be in the show and seeing the pride in Anthony’s face makes it even better.

-Doris is hitting on her runway partner….and Anthony had to jokingly tell the dude that he isn’t going to be his daddy….I could not stop laughing.

-Doris walking in the fashion show is the cutest thing in the world. I don’t know how they can top this moment this season.

Episode 2–Kent, England

-Kent is very la-di-da, according to Anthony.

-Chilston Park could put Buckingham Palace to shame…..it is so old fashioned and gorgeous.

-The two of them on the swing is adorable.

-Doris calling the wrong number to prove her point about the farm she grew up on (that Anthony thinks she imagined) at 3am made me laugh so hard. That poor dude!

-Aunt Denice, aka Mama says that there is indeed a farm.

-Doris and Anthony are taking etiquette lessons…so far, he took out his Invisalugh at the table, she talked about food falling into her boobs, he refuses to eat a scone with jam properly and keeps interrupting Liz the etiquette lady.

-Liz asks about virginity and thinks conversation starters like this good manners. I’m with Doris, what would bad manners be?

-Doris and Anthony are learning skeet shooting and taking bets on who will do better.

-‘This thing’s powerful!’ ‘It’s a gun, Mother!’ These two need another show as soon as this one ends. They are an amazing comedy team.

-She got two shots, he only got one, so now he has to buy her shoes.

-Doris is going to be in the football (soccer) halftime show with Anthony! She kicked the ball into the goal and had the time of her life!

-Spoiler alert: the virginity question made the waitress blush and might not always be appropriate.

-Vanilla ice cream in a pub is an interesting choice.

