0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 18 Second

The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 6/21/2023

-Heather seems to be taking the twins leaving for college really hard. It is obvious that she loves them.

-Getting a hotel just to shower? REALLY? I know college showers suck, but come on!

-Did you know Heather was an actress? She only mentioned it every week this season. She was also in this show called Jenny and did a pilot for CBS. #sasscasm. (Sasscasm—sarcasm with a side of extra sassiness….or Sammi whenever she opens her mouth…or recaps)

-This axe thing seems like a good stress reliever.

-I am loving the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire version of Gina’s real estate test.

-Shannon looking at crystals and getting into energy healing is so interesting.

-Shannon fighting with Tamra on the phone while in the crystal shop is so Shannon and so…..Housewives.

-Emily talking about not speaking to her family makes me so sad.

-I am really liking the budding friendship between Taylor and Heather.

-Lauren comparing acting voice opening to giving blow jobs completely sent me……

-I am living for these old school flashbacks. I am slowly watching old episodes, so these are making me so happy.

-How long do we think this Shannon and Tamra reconciliation is going to last?

-There is a more than decent chance this event is going to end poorly.

-And Gina and Jenn are fighting over TikTok Gate…..probably soon to be followed with a fight about Jenn’s alleged affair.

-More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano See also Unsolved Mysteries Case 3: House of Terror Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com