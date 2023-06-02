0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/25/2023

-These women acting drunk and fighting is really annoying.

-Did someone say she was going to drunk dial her ex?

-Dolores liking Paulie’s mom before meeting her is adorable.

-I think I like Paulie’s mom too. Dolores describing her is sending me….I love it!

-I really hope this relationship works out for Dolores. Paulie and his family seem to love her and she seems so happy.

-Paulie’s mom seems to LOVE the Househusband calendar…..I want to go get drinks with this woman.

-This hen party on the farm looks like a lot of fun, but I don’t think these are the cocks anyone had in mind!

-That dude bringing Teresa the puppy was so cute. Puppies make everything better. So do kitties!

-Even though we all know what happens, it is so nice to see Melissa and Teresa getting alone.

-The mural the girls all made for Teresa is such a sweet, cool idea.

-Andddddd………now the moment is ruined. Melissa and Teresa fight in 3,2,1…..

-This mud adventure reminds me of some sort of Green Acres Gone Wild event.

-Bill being in the wedding makes sense because isn’t he close with Louie? I thought he was always in the wedding party, so I am not surprised.

-Prohibition sex kitten made me laugh more than it should have.

-Joey being rude to Bill about the wedding party is stupid. It is not his wedding, he doesn’t even want to go, so why does it matter if Bill or the mailman or even George Bush were in said wedding party?

-Frankie being a cannabis dude and making the guys sample the merchandise is the funniest thing ever. The food truck is just icing on the cake.

-The stoned househusbands eating food truck snacks is sending me……..I just wish Snoop Dogg were there too.

-Even stoned Joey can’t let this shit go.

-Jen Fessler mixing the whiskeys reminds me of the Call Me Kat episode where Kat was doing the whiskey sampling and making up random flavors.

-I am so confused as to why Danielle is screaming and why we are still talking about the elusive Laura.

-More next week, stay tuned!

