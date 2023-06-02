0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale Snark and Highlights for 5/16/2023

-Despite all the drama, the party looks like it had the potential to be a lot of fun. The food, the drinks, the costumes….all of it looks amazing.

-It’s so weird they talk shit about someone knowing full well that person is about to show up—or on the other side of the room.

-Wait….are Melissa and Rachel fighting over the Melissa rumor IN FRONT OF MELISSA, who has no clue what they are talking about?

-Can we get Frankie Jr as the next Bachelor? Or do a Bravo version of the show?

-PLOT TWIST! Joey and Melissa already knew the other man rumor thanks to Teresa!

-As much as it is probably good for Melissa to know the rumor, this was not the time or place for it.

-Why is Jen so upset that her daughter wants to be a therapist? I know a lot of people who wanted to be therapists since they were Olivia’s age….I know she worries about her knowing about the affair, but come on, this is grasping at straws.

-No matter what happens, it will somehow be Teresa and Louie’s fault.

-For a finale, this is pretty lame in terms of fighting. It is the same tired fight over and over again.

-Danielle makes a valid point about Margaret, but all of this should have been done privately.

-UPDATES-

-Danielle is still not talking to her brother and working on her clothing line for kids.

-Margaret is living with Lexi and Nino and building her arsenal/extended family.

-Rachel adopted Jaiden and went to Disney World.

-Jennifer is right, Teresa had nothing to do with this last night.

-Bringing Gia into this when she is not there to defend herself is in poor taste.

-Dolores, this makes no sense to me either, girl.

-Melissa not wanting to go to the wedding is understandable, but she also needs to take ownership of her actions.

-I think if Teresa wanted to bring this issue up, she would have a long time ago.

-Wait….why is Louie talking to a private investigator? I am SO confused.

-UPDATE 2-

-Melissa had a housewarming party and did not invite Teresa and Louie. Chosen family only.

-Dolores and Paul are looking for a new house together and she wants her pot of gold at the end of the rainbow….in the shape of a ring.

-Jen and Bill are working on their marriage and she hopes he puts her first.

-Teresa and Louie are preparing for the wedding without Joey and Melissa.

Teresa Gets Married next week! Stay tuned!

