The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 6/18/2023

-The dresses the ladies wear during the intro are gorgeous, as is the overall vibe….however, I am not a fan of the taglines.

-I had no idea Drew was in Step Up or that there were ‘like 20 Step Ups now,’ but I never saw the movie, so there is that.

-Drew getting this video together is giving me major Candiace from Potomac vibes. LOVE IT!

-She by Sheree getting a shout out from Rihanna is probably the the coolest thing to come out of this season so far.

-These ladies are on their own with this freeze therapy. I could never….even in the summer I sleep with a ton of blankets because I am always cold. Being cold on purpose is a no from me, dawg.

-Why do the women always want to put themselves in the middle of people’s fights? Can they ever just stay out of things and butt out? I swear, half their issues would be solved if people simply stopped playing Nosy Nancy disguised as a therapist whenever two people fight.

-Marlo and Kandi having conversations about their issues with their respective friends in the group, while helpful in getting both sides of the story, is probably going to do more harm than good because now everyone will feel obligated to take sides/gossip about it etc.

-Holy chemistry in this video, Batman! WOW!

-Kenya talking about having another baby and her fertility struggles is making me cry right along with her.

-I totally agree, trying to keep these women separated and from feeding off each other is no easy task.

-The Gucci party looks like a blast, but as always, it will end in a fight.

-Sanya showing up with a Chanel bag with the NOT GUCCI tag completely cracked me up, as did Marlo’s Fashion Corner.

-The food at this brunch….OMGGGGGGGGGGGG, it looks amazing.

-The ladies talking about the pros and cons of their friendships is not going to end well at all.

-Ugh….and now the ladies are fighting over the same stuff they fight over all the time….maybe. As usual when these fights happen throughout every franchise and spinoff, they are all talking over each other, and I have no clue what is happening.

-This whole fight over Marlo’s nephew’s death and Kandi not supporting her is making me so sad.

-The ladies leaving to use the restroom completely sent me….I would have done the same thing.

-I love the optimism, but nothing was or will be completely solved.

-More next week, stay tuned!

