Sammi’s Favorite Things: Distinctive Assets Celebrates Mother’s Day

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag over two decades ago, will once again be producing and distributing its annual “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” celebrity gift boxes. Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world’s most famous moms with a broad array of fabulous gifts that are innovative, unique and useful!

All-star mommies on this year’s gift list include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Moore, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Vancamp, Jennifer Lawrence, Maria Sharapova, Allison Williams, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer, Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank, Chrissy Teigen, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Paris Hilton, Michelle Williams, Gina Rodriguez, Meghan Trainor and Rihanna (among others).

The 2023 “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” gift extravaganza features:

Miage Skincare ultra-luxury skincare essentials

ANDALOU NATURALS DAILY SHADE + Blue Light Defense Facial Lotion/Mineral Sunscreen, ultra-premium

Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave

Barebells mouthwatering Protein Bars

Beli clean prenatal collagen protein booster

Blush Silks beauty pillowcases, Butter Cake Shoppe signature Pinklepuff cookie mix

Refreshing Canada Dry Ginger Ale,

Remarkable Life Coaching Package from Master Performance & Leadership Coach Caryn Gillen

CocoVaa Chocolatier award-winning fine chocolate

C60 Purple Power’s C60 Sexy edible massage oil

daily positive affirmations for the whole family from Daily Energy Cards

DAX for Naturals styling and conditioning natural hair care products

ēcōMD clean conscious Vegan Retinol, emulait biomimetic breast feeding system

FLRRiSH NICU Notes, Flour & Flower bespoke baked goods featuring edible flowers

Founders Beauty cruelty-free Creamy Clay Concentrate

wine and music for every occasion from Frontera Wines

Conquer Your Mindset life coaching sessions with Galit VenturaRozen, Greenfield Botanics Pure Radiance Organic Face Serum

greenReActives eco-friendly shoe/slipper hybrid footwear

HydroJug Stainless Steel Half Gallon and Studded HydroSHKR bottles

I’M THE CHEF TOO educational cooking kit

Jambys “performance inactivewear”

Jewel sleek fashionable sunglasses

Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway show tickets x Little Words Project bracelet

Luli Bebe functional designer diaper bag, Lumibymari luxurious scented wax bath melts and crueltyfree artisan soaps

Lynn Mull energetic refresh Reiki session and Reiki-infused Oracle Deck

Mineral Fusion vegan ultra-nourishing lip gloss collection

MUD ORGANICS Glow Inside Out anti-aging supplement + serum bundle, Muse Literary curated set of award-winning books

NaturGeeks functional wellness immunity support

Netvue Birdfy smart bird feeder

Not That Likeable: And Other Stories I Told Myself memoir by Amanda Hamilton

Once Upon a Farm nutritious organic snack/meal delivery

Permission Granted by best-selling author Melissa Camara Wilkins

Phyto Paris Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Blow-Dry Balm

Ready Nest Counseling maternal mental health gift set

Rose Box NYC single-rose acrylic jewelry box

Selfish Candles hand-poured diffuser

Sidh Ayur comprehensive ayurvedic consultation

SIEVA gold-filled jewelry, Proflexa topical pain relief cream from SinoVeda

Snowglobe Jewelry genuine snowflake sterling silver necklace

Social Brew 100% Kona Coffee Single Origin

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker

Starheal professional astrology consultation

Stave Puzzles handcrafted artisan wooden jigsaw puzzle

award-winning picture books by Sue Ganz-Schmitt

Sumner Street Shea handmade vegan body butter

KANDESN Pure Foaming Cleanser from Sunrider International

Suzie’s CBD Treats (for the fur babies)

Sweetums flavored intimate/feminine wipes

The Beauty Tea Company limited-edition all-natural tea collection

the 100- Day Happiness Planner and Gratitude Journal

apparel from The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand

Too Much Lush ocean resin reclaimed maple wood cheese board

Tranquini adaptogen-infused sparkling beverage

unbound glo “this is motherhood” beautifully iconic candle

Upminders LRU (Love Respect Unity) Medallion

VODANA USA innovative hair tools

the award-winning book Gods in Shackles from the Voice for Asian Elephants Society

Wet Brush Original Detangler and ZENTS fivestar skin hydration products.

“These gifts celebrate some of our favorite women as they tackle the challenging role of working mother. These ladies inspire us through their work, and our intention isto support and indulge them in their motherhood journeys,” says Distinctive Assets’ founder and noted gift expert Lash Fary.

