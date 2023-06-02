Sammi’s Favorite Things: Clixo

As a godmother, I am always on the lookout for new toys and gifts for my goddaughters. I love to spoil them and finding things that we can enjoy playing with together.

This is why I was so excited to discover Clixo, which is an incredible line of toys that are not only fun, but educational. Each piece helps kids create clever creations and find different 11ways of expressing themselves while still having fun.

One of my favorites is the Tiny and Mighty pack, which kids of all ages can use to make all sorts of fun things….just by using their imaginations. Check out more information below:

Tiny and Mighty:

These 9 pieces of our signature Quad shape can make numerous clever creations. Whether you snap a snake, click a crown, roll a ball, or stack the shapes – a world of fun discoveries is in this pocket-sized-wonder pack! Ages 3-99.

For more information or to order your very own Clixo, check out www.clixo.com.