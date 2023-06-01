President Joe Biden Announces Reelection Campaign
President Joe Biden Announces Reelection Campaign
President Joe Biden has announced his run for reelection in 2024, TVGrapevine has learned. Check out the announcement below (via his official YouTube page):
