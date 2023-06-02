Peacock Announces RHONY Legacy UGT
Read Time:56 Second
Peacock Announces RHONY Legacy UGT
- Peacock Original THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP will return to the streamer for a fifth season with a new group of beloved Housewives fan-favorites. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.
- Over a decade after first appearing on “The Real Housewives of New York”, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY reunites cultural icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful Saint Barthélemy for an epic adventure of a lifetime.
- The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach featured in Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of New York.”
- The first three seasons of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock. Season 4 will premiere later this year.
ABOUT THE SERIES
Cast: Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman
Executive producers: Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, John Paparazzo, Lauren Volonakis, Barrie Bernstein and Andy Cohen
Produced by: Shed Media