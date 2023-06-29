TV Grapevine

New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Makes History

New York Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Makes History

Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán made history last night by throwing the 24th perfect game in major-league history.  This is the first time this has happened since 2012.  During this game, he faced twenty-seven batters and got every single one out, with none of them reaching base.

Check out the historic moment below:

Congratulations!!!

