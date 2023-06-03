0 0

0 0

Read Time: 8 Minute, 20 Second

NBC Fall 2023 Schedule Announced

NBC debuts a fall schedule of new and original series that feature dominant dramas, Tuesday laughs, beloved unscripted hits, fan-favorite event programming and a new night of Big Ten football.

Three new series are set to premiere in the fall – dramas “The Irrational” and “Found,” and multi-cam comedy “Extended Family,” all of which will stream next-day on Peacock along with the rest of NBC’s entertainment lineup.

NBC’s 2023/24 Schedule Highlights:

MONDAY : #1 alternative series “The Voice” kicks off premiere week for its 24th cycle at 8 p.m. leading into the debut of high-stakes drama “The Irrational,” starring Jesse L. Martin at 10 p.m.

TUESDAY : #1 new comedy “Night Court” gets the laughs started at 8 p.m., followed by the debut of Jon Cryer multi-cam “Extended Family” at 8:30 p.m. “The Voice” takes the stage at 9 p.m. followed by the highly anticipated second season of “Quantum Leap.”

WEDNESDAY : Television’s highest-rated drama franchise returns with the One Chicago lineup kicking off at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” continuing with “Chicago Fire” and concluding with #1 broadcast drama “Chicago P.D.“

THURSDAY : Network television’s top-rated Thursday starts with Season 23 of “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. followed by the record-extending 25th season of “Law & Order: SVU.” The night concludes with the premiere of the all-new Shanola Hampton-led missing persons drama “Found.”

FRIDAY : Viewer-favorite game show “The Wall” starts at 8pm and leads into Friday’s hit newsmagazine, “Dateline NBC,” from 9-11 p.m.

SATURDAY : “Big Ten Saturday Night” arrives in primetime as some of the most storied programs in college football battle for conference supremacy.

SUNDAY : #1 primetime television show for a record 12 consecutive years, “NBC Sunday Night Football” will broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season.

MIDSEASON/SUMMER: Midseason brings two new unscripted shows to the lineup with “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series” as the next special edition of the highly successful franchise, and “Deal or No Deal Island” which brings the iconic game to the Banker’s private island for the biggest prize in series history.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” is on the case once again in midseason, along with the return of fan-favorites “La Brea,” “Magnum P.I.” and season 2 of “Lopez vs. Lopez.” Last year’s #1 in total viewers new unscripted series “Password,” starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, will be back with another round of the iconic game show. NBC will also debut an epic 10-part tentpole event series “The Americas,” narrated by actor, producer and writer Tom Hanks with music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. In addition, the third and fourth seasons of hospital drama “Transplant” will return to the network.

———————————-

NBC has more shows in the top 20 than any other network in the key 18-49 demographic and is home to the #1 unscripted program “The Voice,” the #1 broadcast drama with “Chicago P.D.,” the #1 entertainment program with “Saturday Night Live,” and the #1 new comedy of the 2022-23 season with “Night Court.” Late-night staples “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are both #1 in their time periods in the demo.

As part of NBC’s rolling development cycle, the following projects have been picked-up to pilot with decisions yet to be made on series greenlights: comedies “Non-Evil Twin” and “St. Denis Medical,” and dramas “Wolf” and the untitled pilot from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. With NBC’s 52-week scheduling strategy, these pilots – if picked up to series – could be possibilities for later in the 2023-24 season or could roll over to the 2024-25 season.

Decisions are yet to be made on “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” and “Young Rock.”

The 2023 fall schedule will follow another huge summer on NBC, where the network has ranked #1 in total viewers for eight years running. Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” kicks things off in May, along with the debut of “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,” the car makeover competition show based on one of the world’s most popular toys. In June, elite athletes are back to compete in season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior” and “LA Fire and Rescue” arrives to follow the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

NBC FALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — THE IRRATIONAL

TUESDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — Night Court

8:30-9 P.M. — EXTENDED FAMILY

9-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Quantum Leap

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — FOUND

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Wall

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

7-7:30 P.M. — BIG TEN PREGAME / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. — BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“EXTENDED FAMILY”

Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

The cast includes Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney.

Mike O’Malley will write and executive produce. Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer also executive produce.

Lionsgate will produce in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“FOUND”

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist, who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn and Leigh Redman also executive produce.

Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“THE IRRATIONAL”

Based on the bestselling author Dan Ariely’s “Predictably Irrational,” Alec Mercer is a world-renowned leader in behavioral science who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

The cast includes Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi.

Arika Lisanne Mittman will write and executive produce. Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and David Frankel also executive produce.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“THE AMERICAS”

From BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the creators of the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet,” in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, comes the epic 10-part tentpole event series “The Americas.”

Marking the first time acclaimed actor, producer and writer Tom Hanks will narrate an unscripted entertainment series, “The Americas” will also feature music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. This incomparable project will employ revolutionary filmmaking technology that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the Americas – Earth’s largest landmass and the only one to stretch between both poles – and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world.

“The Americas” is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” and “Dynasties”) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the world’s largest production unit dedicated to wildlife filmmaking, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“UNTITLED AMERICA’S GOT TALENT SERIES”

Building off the success of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” comes the next special edition of the world’s most successful TV franchise. Last year, “All-Stars” was the #1 new alternative series of the season in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers

The new series will be co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.

“DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND”

The iconic game of “Deal or No Deal” is back and unlike anything you have ever seen before! This new format transports audiences to the Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree. Hidden on the island are over 100 cases with millions of dollars split between them, which teams must retrieve so that they can play a game of Deal or No Deal against the Banker. Only one team will survive until the very last episode, where they’ll compete to beat the Banker for the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history.

“Deal or No Deal” first launched in the Netherlands in 2002 and has been commissioned in more than 80 territories worldwide with more than 350 productions.

“Deal or No Deal Island” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and is based on the Banijay format, “Deal or No Deal.” Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Howie Mandel will serve as Executive Producers.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com