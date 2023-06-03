Meet Stacy Gabel

-Who influences you as a write r/musician?

There are so so many musicians and artists who have impacted my life but I would say I’m mostly inspired and influenced by experiences, events and life in general. I love and have performed all genres of music from classical to Broadway, Jazz, Country and Pop. I never know where inspiration is going to come from but I’m always ready for it which is why I’m constantly writing and creating.

-Who are some people/companies you want to collaborate with?

Any and all people and companies who are working on projects that I believe in. There are alot of creative people out there…too many to name names but no project is too big or too small if it is creatively appealing. However, I wouldn’t be upset if Disney or Broadway called.

-What’s next for you? Anything else new and exciting in the works?

I’m gearing up for the summer festival season so there are alot of big exciting performances coming up. All that while promoting Great Escape and getting ready for my next release. I have a feeling my Great Escape Tour might be taking me overseas. But more to come on that.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself:

I was most likely to become famous in High School and I sang the National Anthem at a Bareknuckle boxing pay per view event.

-What are you watching on TV these days?

No time for TV…writing, releasing and performing music…that is my life.

-Where can people learn more about your music and TV/film career?

Connect with me on social media! Write to me! Say hello! Ask me questions! There’s alot of info on the internet but if you really want to know me, come to a performance where I tell stories and sing my favorite songs. I love to connect with the audience.