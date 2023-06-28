Madonna Out of ICU After Health Crisis

0 0

Madonna is currently in the hospital after suffering a serious bacterial infection. The Material Girl had initially been in ICU after being hospitalized on Saturday but was put into a regular room earlier today. Her longtime manager Guy Oseary released the news on Instagram earlier today.

He went on to say that she is expected to make a full recovery, despite the fact that she was reportedly found unresponsive prior to her Saturday hospitalization.

More information will be released as it becomes available. TVGrapevine sends Madonna well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

