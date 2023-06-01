0 0

0 0

Read Time: 54 Second

Logo Celebrates Pride 2023

Logo announced that in celebration of Pride Month, the brand will spotlight diverse entertainers, activists, creatives, and changemakers in the LGBTQ+ community, throughout the month of June, with its sixth installment of Logo30. This powerful series profiles LGBTQ trailblazers and allies who are blazing a path forward for our global community. GLADD’s Senior Director of Communications and Plus Life Media’s “Truth Be Told” host Tony Morrison is amongst the top honorees.

For the third year in a row, Logo is creating a special distinction for a Logo30 honoree known as the “Logo Legend.” Previous Logo Legends have included the organizers of the Brooklyn Liberation March and iconic author and filmmaker John Waters. This year’s Logo Legend is Michelle Tea, the creator of Drag Story Hour.

Logo continues to create spaces that focus on “justice and joy,” through projects like Logo Spill with Johnny Sibilly and Trans Youth Town Hall, which recently won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia.

For more information, visit Logo’s homepage. Join the conversation using #Logo30.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com