Jason Momoa Returning for Shark Week

Summer’s most-anticipated programming event, Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, will return for its historic 35th year with Jason Momoa joining as Master of Ceremonies. Momoa, who is dedicated to protecting and preserving our oceans, will guide fans through the biggest annual celebration of sharks. Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery made the announcement today during the company’s 2023 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” said Momoa. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

Over the course of Shark Week, Momoa will set up the jaw dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings that make up the summer spectacle. Fans can expect adrenaline-inducing original hours of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations, all captured on-camera by Discovery’s dedicated science and research field teams. Following Shark Week, audiences can see Momoa in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” premiering in theaters on December 20.

