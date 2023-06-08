0 0

Former President Donald Trump Indicted on Federal Charges on Document Handling and Obstruction of Justice

From White House to the Big House? TVGrapevine has just learned that former President Donald Trump was reportedly indicted on federal charged on document handling and obstruction of justice. According to Fox News, he is facing at least seven federal counts related to document handling and obstruction of justice. He is set to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday. The news was announced by the man himself via Truth Social.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” the former Celebrity Apprentice host said on Truth Social.

Earlier this year, the real estate mogul was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. This followed a years-long investigation involving hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Developing story….

