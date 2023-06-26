0 0

Read Time: 32 Second

Dancing With the Stars Alum Mark Ballas Expecting Baby with Wife BC Jean

A tiny dancer is on the way. Reigning Dancing With the Stars champ Mark Ballas, who won last season with Charli D’Amelio, announced today that he and his wife BC Jean are expecting their first child. Check out the cute announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by markballas (@markballas)

The couple, who have been married since 2016, were congratulated by several of their friends, including Julianne Hough, Emma Slater and Peta Murgatroyd.

No due date or gender reveal was announced. TVGrapevine sends congratulations to the parents-to-be!

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com