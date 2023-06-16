Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2023: All The Winners
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
**The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lego Masters (Fox)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)
Survivor (CBS)
The Traitors (Peacock)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)
Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)
The Masked Singer (Fox)
My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)
**The Voice (NBC)
BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)
The Kardashians (Hulu)
MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)
**Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
BEST STRUCTURED SERIES
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)
Gutsy (Apple TV+)
Shark Tank (ABC)
**Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
BEST CULINARY SHOW
The Big Brunch (HBO Max)
José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)
Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
**Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST GAME SHOW
Barmageddon (USA)
**Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Lingo (CBS)
Password (NBC)
The Wall (NBC)
Weakest Link (NBC)
BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss (Peacock)
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)
José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)
The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)
**The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
BEST BUSINESS SHOW
American Greed (CNBC)
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)
House Hunters (HGTV)
Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
**Shark Tank (ABC)
Wahl Street (HBO Max)
BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW
Big Beasts (Apple TV+)
The End Is Nye (Peacock)
**Frozen Planet II (BBC One)
Our Universe (Netflix)
Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)
The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)
BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW
911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)
Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)
How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)
In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / discovery+)
**Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix)
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)
BEST SPORTS SHOW
30 for 30 (ESPN)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)
Like a Girl (Fuse Media)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
**Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW
Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)
**Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Married at First Sight (Lifetime)
The Parent Test (ABC)
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN
For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)
Home (Apple TV+)
**Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)
Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)
Trixie Motel (discovery+)
Ugliest House in America (HGTV)
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY
Glow Up (Netflix)
The Hype (HBO Max)
Making the Cut (Prime Video)
Next in Fashion (Netflix)
**Queer Eye (Netflix)
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)
House of Hammer (discovery+)
Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)
**Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)
Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)
Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)
**RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox)
Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
BEST SHOW HOST
Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
Alex Guarnaschelli – Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network)
**Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+)
Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC)
STAR OF THE YEAR
Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)
Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
**Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)
Peyton Manning – History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton’s Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)
IMPACT AWARD
Lisa Vanderpump
WINNERS BY NETWORK FOR THE FIFTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
Bravo – 4
Netflix – 4
Apple TV+ – 2
Hulu – 2
Paramount+ – 2
ABC – 1
BBC One – 1
CBS – 1
FX – 1
MTV – 1
NBC – 1
Syndicated – 1