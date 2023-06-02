0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 42 Second

Citadel New Chapter News Announced

Today, Prime Video announced the title of the next chapter of the CitadelSpyverse, Citadel: Diana, and revealed a first look at Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as the central character in the forthcoming series.

The Season One finale of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, drops today on Prime Video. The first series in the Spyverse global franchise wraps its first season with huge twists and nail-biting reveals, as the agents of Citadel discover the identity of the mole who brought down the agency at the hands of rival syndicate Manticore. Betrayals will be uncovered and questions will be answered, as the consequences of the finale create ripple effects that will be felt throughout the Spyverse. Following the finale episode, a post-credits teaser of Citadel: Diana reveals an exciting look at what’s to come as the CitadelSpyverse expands with the next chapter.

Citadel: Diana was locally created, produced, and filmed in Italy, with production wrapping earlier this year. The series comes from Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero)—part of ITV Studios—and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, and Giovanni Stabilini also serving as executive producers and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) executive produce on Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Midnight Radio executive produces Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. As previously announced, other cast members alongside Matilda De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

All episodes of the first season of the landmark series Citadel are now streaming. Ready, set, binge! Citadel: Diana will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com