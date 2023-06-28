0 0

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Number 4

Baby makes six! Chrissy Teigen and John welcomed a fourth child, a boy named Wren Alexander, via surrogate. The model and cookbook author made the sweet announcement via Instagram today, complete with pictures of the baby, her with the surrogate and a message that honored both the surrogate and her late son Jack. The baby was born on June 19th, five months after big sister Esti was born.

The couple are also parents to Luna and Miles, who are seven and five, respectively.

Congratulations to the family!

