TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners

0 0
0 0
Read Time:28 Second

Cannes 2023 Film Festival Winners

 

Palme d’Or

Anatomy of a Fall, dir. Justine Triet

Grand Prix

The Zone of Interest, dir. Jonathan Glazer

Jury Prize

Fallen Leaves, dir. Aki Kaurismäki

Best Director

Tran Anh Hùng for The Pot-Au-Feu

Best Screenplay

Yuji Sakamoto for Monster

Best Actress

Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses

Best Actor

Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days

Honorary Palme d’Or

Michael Douglas

Camera d’Or for Best First Film

The Yellow Cocoon Shell, dir. Thien An Pham

Palme d’Or for Best Short Film

27, dir. Flóra Anna Buda

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %