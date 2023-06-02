Brock Davies Praises Wife Scheana Shay on Handling Scandoval
Brock Davies has nothing but praise for his wife Scheana Shay. The Vanderpump Rules power couple were smack in the middle of Scandoval, with Scheana even getting a temporary restraining order from Raquel Leviss. The beauty queen accused the Good as Gold singer of punching her after news got out about the affair.
In fact, Brock is so proud of his wife that he thinks she deserves an Emmy!
“Over the last four years, I have seen her grow into this Emmy-nominated reality star because she has slowly but surely found her voice,” he told The Messenger. “She has found her confidence.”
He is also proud of her for how she handled talking to their former friend Tom Sandoval about the Scandoval that rocked the nation.
“In the peak of all this devastation and drama, she was able to — better than anyone else — handle a conversation with Sandoval and get the message across to him clearly,” he said. “It resonated with everybody.” He added that Scheana was a ‘trooper’ for how she dealt with the fallout with Raquel, especially since she had given her food and shelter after her breakup with DJ James Kennedy.
In addition to being his wife’s biggest cheerleader, he is hard at work launching the fitness and wellness HOMEBODY app. with Sophia Das and Nicole Kamback. The app, which is available now, is a passion project of Brock’s and he credits Scheana for encouraging him to make it happen by offering help and support every step of the way.
The Vanderpump Rules reunion concluded Wednesday at 9pm, only on Bravo.