0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 21 Second

Academy Awards: How to Look Like Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has had the cutest, most iconic pixie cut of all time for years and even inspired my own haircut. She always looks gorgeous and classy and tonight is no exception. Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to get her look for the Academy Awards! Also, congratulations to her on winning Best Supporting Actress tonight!

Celebrity Hairstylist Sean James shares his step-by-step “How-To” for the design of Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Oscar Nominee Jamie Lee Curtis for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Step 1: On cleansed, towel-dried hair, spray FHI Heat’s Stylus High Altitude Root Lift Spray evenly across the head to deliver lift and volume.

Step 2: Using FHI Heat’s Innovator Pro Power Speed Dryer, and a small round brush, lift and bend the hair from the root.

Step 3: Use an FHI Heat Platform Plus Curve 1” Flat Iron on the fringe area of hair to piece and spike it out, while still maintaining the root lift achieved from the dryer and round brush.

Step 4: Apply a small dab of FHI Heat Stylus Total Control Hairstyling Gel between fingers and manipulate crown hair spiked pieces for definition and separation.

Step 5: Generously spray with FHI Heat Stylus Stay Beautiful Light Hold Hairspray to lock in hair for the night.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com