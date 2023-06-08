0 0

2023 Tony Awards: What to Expect

THE HOSTS:

Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS’ SO HELP ME TODD Skylar Astin will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – the leading free, advertiser-supported streaming television service – beginning Sunday, June 11 at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM, PT. Hough, star of last season’s hit Broadway play “POTUS,” and Astin, who originated the role of Georg in the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening,” will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

Immediately following, THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, with Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The 76th celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2022-2023 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

THE PERORMANCES:

THE 76 TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, including “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Also, the show will feature performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical; the cast of “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”; the cast of “Funny Girl”; and a special performance for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

“CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS Entertainment. “We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

“This year’s Tony Award nominees are a reflection of a tremendous year of Broadway,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. “The show will feature performances by Broadway’s brightest lights – from breakthrough performers to industry icons – in recognition of the momentous productions wowing audiences worldwide.”

