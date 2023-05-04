0 0

Young Sheldon Recap for 2/2/2023: Ruthless, Toothless and a Week of Bed Rest

The episode opens with Dr. Sturgis, Sheldon and Gary working on the grant project. Gary wants to pick a name, annoying Sheldon. He tries to hang up on him, but Dr. Sturgis tells him that they need Gary’s help. Sheldon reluctantly agrees.

Mandy and Meemaw are at her doctor’s appointment when Georgie walks in. He says he doesn’t want to know the sex of the baby, but MeeMaw is more concerned about who is watching the store and casino. The doctor is aware of her secret business, saying he lost 100 dollars there.

Mandy has high blood pressure so she must go on bedrest.

Sheldon discovers the university is working on a rival grant project, and ends up fighting with President Hagermeyer and Dr. Linkletter, who seem to be making more progress.

Georgie tries to run both businesses, but gets overwhelmed.

Meemaw takes care of Mandy by bringing her food. She ends up getting hurt when she goes to get the remote, leaving her down for the count. Mary comes over and discovers what is going on, only to get upset over their inside Depends jokes and the fact that they both need help.

Dr. Sturgis and Sheldon talk to Gary about the rival project and try to figure out what to do.

Georgie recruits Missy and George to help him run both places.

Mary takes care of MeeMaw and Mandy. She offers to talk to Mandy’s mom, but only upsets her further.

Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis corner Toby, the guy working with the rival grant project and offer him a job with more money. They make a deal…but not until he washes his hands.

Missy suggests Princess Bride to a customer and begins to get to know him, calling herself Melissa. Meanwhile, the guys run the other parts of the business….with George getting accused of panty sniffing.

The university is upset Sheldon and Dr. Sturgis poached Toby and threaten to take away Sheldon’s university perks. The two of them debate and try to come up with something to make them all happy.

Mary brings Mandy food and they end up bonding over the fact that the baby is a girl. MeeMaw screams from the other room that ths already knew, leading to more bonding over having difficult moms.

George is again accused of panty sniffing. As he walks away, he sees Missy flirting with the same customer. He tells him Missy is in 7th grade and forces him to leave, resulting in a fight with Missy.

As Sheldon, Dr. Sturgis and Gary continue to work on the project, they get a computer delivery. They put it in Sheldon’s dorm room in order to prevent the university from giving him roommates.

Missy continues to be upset about George embarrassing her, so she gets sassy with a customer. The two of them continue to fight and she admits she knows about him and Brenda talking. He initially says they were talking chickens, but admits that he is helping her through a rough patch. She is glad they can talk about it and says that maybe they can talk about Mary and Pastor Rob next.

Mandy tries to call her mom, but they end up fighting. Missy overhears and goes to confront Audrey. The women argue as well, but Audrey eventually agrees to talk to Mandy….if she can have the number.

President Hagermeyer finds out about Sheldon’s plan and tells him it is against the rules. He argues with her, but blows a fuse as the episode comes to a close.

