Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/22/2023

-I get James being uncomfortable with Raquel and Charli crashing guy’s night……not just because he was once engaged to Raquel but also because…..it’s just weird. Scheana being there makes sense because she is technically co-hosting it, but still……

-Schwartz thinks Raquel standing up to Lala is hot? All righty, then!

-Katie, Kristina and Lala eating pizza now makes me want pizza.

-Cornucopia of delicious dick sent me…..

-I somehow doubt Lala needs a sex coach because I am sure she has had single sex like the rest of us….just saying.

-Lala hasn’t had a real orgasm since 2016….so basically she admitted she faked it with Randall the entire time. I could have gone my whole life without knowing that nugget of information.

-Wait…where did Ariana go? Wasn’t she on this trip too?

-I would never have sex with some rando while my friends in the next room, but more power to Lala?

-Okay, this tarot reading and crystal shop visit is something I would LOVE to do!

-Why the fuck is James dressed like he is about to cosplay for a Miami Vice reboot in his confessional?

-The Toms REALLY need a financial advisor to help them with these business ventures. Lisa is a wonderful partner, but the two of them have no concept of money or how things should be run.

-Seeing Scheana happy is so wonderful. She made a shit ton of mistakes in her life, but she seems to TRY to learn from them and has grown a lot since the show began. I think she is a girl who just wants to love and have that love returned.

-I am so excited for Something for Her to open and cannot wait to go to LA and check it out!

-Okay, so I am not James Kennedy stan, but it has to feel so shitty to be kicked out of your friend group in favor of your ex….not that I know from experience…..and not that I am bitter when this may or may not have happened.

-Lisa saying she is showing up to the pool party in her thong is hilarious…..but it is sweet for the girls to invite her to said pool party.

-Did we just get a Stassi flashback AND a Brandi flashback within thirty seconds? EPIC!!!!

-I guess Ariana wasn’t on the trip? I don’t know why I thought she was?

-I love Katie’s pool party outfit—like, A LOT.

-Ariana is correct to not get involved in the drama with Katie and Sandoval.

-Wait, what the fuck are Katie and Scheana fighting about?

-I know there was an issue with the resort, but that wasn’t really Scheana’s fault….sounds like there was a mishap with the person at the resort booking things.

-Katie just wants a vacation to Mexico and can’t let Makeout Gate with Schwartz and Raquel go….even though I don’t think it actually even happened at this point?

-More next week, stay tuned!

