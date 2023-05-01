0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 31 Second

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Snark and Highlights for We’re in Thailand, Bitches

-Here are the ladies on the trip, get a pen and paper to write it down because I am only going through this once: Porsha from RHOA, Heather and Whitney from RHSLC, Leah from RHONY, Candiace and Gizelle from RHOP and Alexia and Marysol from RYOM. This should make for a very interesting season.

-The ladies head to Thailand….in Villa Aye to be exact. A man named Pepsi is their concierge and says that the Star Wars movies helped him learn how to speak English.

-The ladies seem to arrive one by one this time instead of flying out together like they did in the first season. I cannot recall if they arrived together last season or not?

-Of course, the first order of business is the whole Jen Shah debacle and what Heather and Whitney knew, didn’t know and the fact that Jen may or may not have lied to them at any point.

-This spirit house actually seems like a lot of fun.

-The women are pre-assigned rooms, which actually makes a lot of sense. Leah isn’t happy, but you cannot please everyone, I suppose.

-The Miami girls seem to feel sick which gives me flashbacks to Charlotte in the Sex and the City movie.

-The relapse joke was so gross….I am so pissed off on Leah’s behalf.

-The women seem to be getting along…..until the Bad Weather Fallout becomes a hot topic…..and is compared to the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal….because they are so similar. #sarcasm

-Pepsi’s commentary on the women is hilarious AF!

-This first impression thing is such a bad idea…..they are only going to fight about all this.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com