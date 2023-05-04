0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 4/18/2023

-This drinking is…..a choice. I feel hungover just watching them.

-Anyone want to bet on who will have the worst hangover? My money is on Jackie.

-Margaret brought back the pigtails! The Endorsed shirt also sent me……she is hysterical!

-Jen and Margaret’s feud is getting on my nerves.

-Rat being a bigger insult than the C word is quite interesting.

-Dolores being a part of the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret commercial with her mom is so cute!

-Of course, breakfast is ruined because of the drama from the night before. Last Night RHONJ women are not as fun as Last Night Gus, just saying.

-Ireland is gorgeous and I am sooooo jealous of these ladies now.

-The infidelity and divorce conversation is quite interesting. I could never be with someone who cheated on me….ever.

-Why would anyone bring up Melissa and Teresa’s drama for no reason….except to obviously egg them on to fight?

-The shopping in Ireland looks amazing…..wow!

-Another meal, which means there is going to be another fight in 3, 2, 1…..

-The pizza looks so delicious.

-I hope Paulie makes Dolores happy and she gets her happily ever after.

-I am so sick and tired of Melissa and Teresa fighting. Nobody should have brought up the kids, but Melissa is making a mountain out of a molehill. Teresa handled it poorly too, but maybe she was trying to say that Milania was upset Antonia wasn’t there. Also, Teresa didn’t even bring up the kids! Someone asked and she answered.

-Off topic, but I love Rachel’s earrings.

-This whole rat fight needs to end.

-Melissa telling them all to STFU because the couple next to them was having a romantic dinner is my favorite moment of the episode.

-Now Jen and Margaret are fighting.

-Did Jen call Margaret a boogawoof? WTF does that even mean?

-Okay, so it means someone nasty…..are we five?

-Is Rachel just showing off her bra? She should have worn a shirt under her jacket to be more comfortable.

-All this fighting and no dessert?

-More next week, stay tuned!

