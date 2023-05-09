The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/21/2023
-A chucini, a vagini…..I am laughing way too hard at this.
-Danielle is really growing on me. She is hilarious AF.
-Rachel seems to be one of the more open-minded housewives.
-The bracelets Teresa chose for her bridesmaid are gorgeous, but I would be SO afraid of breaking it.
-Wait, Jen wants to bring her therapist on vacation? WTF?
-I am NOT liking how Joey is talking to Melissa about taking everything, including his nuts.
-I wonder how many times we will see these replays of the Gorga/Giudice fights.
-Jackie, maybe it is none of your business what happened with Danielle and her brother.
-This luau is boring AF so far. The leid joke has been done to death and it just looks like any run of the mill party.
-This is the most boring episode to date. I said what I said.
-Of course Marge and Teresa are fighting and Rachel is being dragged in for no apparent reason.
-Poor Brittany looks soooooo uncomfortable with the whole Dolores/Frank situation.
-So now Teresa and Louie are inviting Melissa’s family? I mean, if they aren’t close, why would they be invited?
-Why are they 40-Year-Old Virgin waxing this dude? WTF am I even watching at this point?
-Jackie sure does like being in everyone’s business for someone who is only a ‘friend of.’ She didn’t bring this much when she was a full time housewife.
-I dozed off twice and literally nothing has happened in this episode.
-More next week, stay tuned.