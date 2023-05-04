0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: La Mexicana

Need something to do on Cinco de Mayo? look no further than La Mexicana, the best of the best when it comes to food in Florida! More information below:

South Florida is a place renowned for its deep rooted Hispanic heritage and thriving Latino communities; and today, Miami is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation. Cinco de Mayo, (or the fifth of May), is a holiday that commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

On Friday evening, on May 5, 2023, La Mexicana is hosting their annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party Event to help everyone celebrate this very special day in Mexican history! Guests can enjoy live music, authentic Mexican cuisine, tequila tastings, handcrafted margaritas, piñata smashing, salsa dancing lessons, a festive photo booth, along with lots of other fun activities and live entertainment. Throughout the evening, there will be special appearances from stilt walkers, acrobatic performers, and featuring live music from world-famous DJ and producer Michael London, known for his work with award-winning recording artist, Bebe Rexha. La Mexicana is an authentic Mexican restaurant and bar that’s located in a colorful bohemian village and garden in Wilton Manors creative arts district.

La Mexicana’s owner, Diva Name, a Columbian native with a passion for food, art, nature, and Hispanic culture moved to America to make her dream a reality. Ms. Name can provide commentary on all of the great things her authentic Mexican restaurant and bar has to offer, including additional insight on their Cinco de Mayo fiesta, along with the following:

Diverse Mexican Cuisine: Indulge in the best Mexican cuisine in the South Florida area, including: infamous tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, ceviche, salads, nachos, and delicious desserts that are all made with the freshest ingredients that will transport your taste buds to Mexico. Their diverse menu offers healthy options, including vegetarian, vegan, plant-based meals, and a pet-friendly establishment that has a doggie menu for the furry friends.

Signature Cocktails, Mocktails and Beverages: Enjoy authentic handcrafted margaritas, refreshing signature cocktails, including: coffee, run, vodka, mezcal, gin, and beer cocktails, along with large selection of wine, seltzer, sangria, domestic and craft beers, frozen drinks, and offering tasty tequila tastings from top quality brands. They also have a wide variety of natural juices, lemondades, authentic Mexican beverages, and the best Colombian coffee.

Nightlife and Entertainment: La Mexicana is the perfect place to experience the best of South Florida’s nightlife, including live music on nights and weekends, Latin dancing, drag shows, karaoke, hookah, live music performances by world famous DJs, late night dining options and drink specials, along with indoor and outdoor seating in a bohemian environment and lively atmosphere.

Happy Hour Specials: Guests can also take advantage of their daily food and drink specials, including: Margarita Monday, Taco Tuesday, Juicy Wednesday, Cerveza Thursday, Karaoke Fridays, Latin Night Saturdays, Weekend Brunch, and Sangria Sundays. They also offer additional discounts for military, veterans, first responders, and service industry workers.

Private Parties and Catering: This authentic restaurant also offers a perfect location for large or small private parties and events, pickup/ delivery catering, taco trailer rentals, and special birthday packages which includes a free birthday meal.

Authentic Cooking Classes: Enjoy a private cooking class to make your own Mexican cuisine while listening to the history and heritage of the cuisine and culture. Classes include free margaritas, offering cooking lessons authentic Mexican dishes, ceviche, and guacamole.

