Sammi’s Favorite Things: DERMAFIRM

I am a self-proclaimed skincare junkie. If it is on the market, I have tried it. From anti-aging to anti-acne, I have tried it, used it and probably have it somewhere stored in my vanity cabinet. I am not exaggerating when I say that I can open my own skincare and beauty store with all the products that I own.

However, all that changed when I discovered DERMAFIRM . It is by far one of the best product lines I have ever used on my skin—and I have been using skincare products since I was eleven years old…..so uh, for, a lot of years. DERMAFIRM makes my skin feel soft, look youthful, and best of all, it doesn’t break the bank. Check out more information below.

DERMAFIRM pioneers the most advanced skincare technology to create expert-developed formulas with the highest quality, patented ingredients. By focusing on three essential healthy skin building blocks (peptides, microbiomes, and liposomes), their complete suite of products deliver unparalleled, targeted results.