Sammi’s Favorite Things: DERMAFIRM

I am a self-proclaimed skincare junkie. If it is on the market, I have tried it. From anti-aging to anti-acne, I have tried it, used it and probably have it somewhere stored in my vanity cabinet. I am not exaggerating when I say that I can open my own skincare and beauty store with all the products that I own.
However, all that changed when I discovered DERMAFIRM. It is by far one of the best product lines I have ever used on my skin—and I have been using skincare products since I was eleven years old…..so uh, for, a lot of years. DERMAFIRM makes my skin feel soft, look youthful, and best of all, it doesn’t break the bank. Check out more information below.
DERMAFIRM pioneers the most advanced skincare technology to create expert-developed formulas with the highest quality, patented ingredients. By focusing on three essential healthy skin building blocks (peptides, microbiomes, and liposomes), their complete suite of products deliver unparalleled, targeted results.
Which is why we’re so excited for you to try their Ultra Soothing R4 set, complete with everything you need to experience a toned, “ultra” smooth complexion in just three simple steps:
STEP ONE: Ultra Soothing Toner R4 – A soothing toner that helps maintain healthy skin by gently and quickly soothing skin affected by external stimuli such as masks, stress, and other irritants.
STEP TWO: Bio Correction Ampoule Collagen R4 – A moisturizing and firming ampoule that delivers vital nutrients to reduce swelling and dryness, rejuvenating tired-looking skin.
STEP THREE: Ultra Soothing Formula R4 – A soothing lotion that helps maintain healthy skin by quickly smoothing and repairing damage from external stimuli (such as masks, stress, and other irritants).