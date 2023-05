0 0

ICYMI: NFL Draft 2023 Round 1

The NFL Draft for 2023 is in full swing! In case you missed it last night, here is round one!

Round 1

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB–Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB–Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., LB–Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB–Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB–Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit through L.A. Rams): Paris Johnson Jr., OT–Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE–Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB–Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Chicago through Carolina): Jalen Carter, DT–Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia through New Orleans): Darnell Wright, OT–Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT–Northwestern

12. Detroit Lions (from Arizona through Houston and Cleveland): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB–Alabama

13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y Jets): Lukas Van Ness, DE–Iowa

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): Broderick Jones, OT–Georgia

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald IV, OLB–Iowa State

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB–Mississippi State

17. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh): Christian Gonzalez, CB–Oregon

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, ILB–Iowa

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT–Pitt

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR–Ohio State

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR–TCU

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR–Boston College

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR–USC

24. New York Giants (from Jacksonville): Deonte Banks, CB–Maryland

25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville through N.Y. Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE–Utah

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT–Michigan

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo): Anton Harrison, OT–Oklahoma

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE–Clemson

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver): Bryan Bresee, DT–Clemson

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, OLB–Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE–Kansas State

