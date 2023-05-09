0 0

0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 6 Second

Fox Orders Snake Oil

FOX has ordered an all-new game show, Snake Oil, hosted and produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated comedian David Spade (SNL, Just Shoot Me) and executive-produced by Emmy nominee Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Arrested Development), through his Electric Avenue Productions. In the show’s all-new original format, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money. Snake Oil is set to debut during the 2023-2024 season on FOX.

“When FOX asked me to host their new show, I was flattered, said host Spade. “But then they told me it was about a shady snake oil salesman, and I was a little less flattered to be the guy that immediately comes to mind.”

“As someone who spends way too much time online shopping and specializes in buying random products I may never use, Snake Oil really speaks to me,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “David Spade’s signature brand of irreverent comedy and Will Arnett’s ingenuity, combined with the most bizarre consumer products ever devised, creates an incredibly entertaining guessing game that embodies everything Snake Oil is all about.”

In each round of Snake Oil, contestants choose a pair of entrepreneurs and learn about their extremely unique (and often bizarre) products through visuals, a custom-made infomercial exclusively produced for Snake Oil, and by quizzing the business representative themselves. With the help of their celebrity advisors, the contestants must then decide who is selling an authentic product and who is hawking a sham. Will they make the right choice or be duped by snake oil?!

About David Spade

Spade became a household name during his tenure on Saturday Night Live and was nominated for both an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role on long running comedy Just Shoot Me. He also starred in the sitcom Rules of Engagement for seven seasons. Spade’s vast film career includes a long list of iconic comedies, including Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy, Benchwarmers, Black Sheep, The Wrong Missy, Father of the Year, The Do-Over and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. Spade also voices “Griffin” in the Hotel Transylvania series of films. His most recent stand-up special, Nothing Personal, debuted in 2022 and he hosted his own late-night series Lights Out with David Spade that same year. Spade currently tours his stand-up shows nationwide and co-hosts popular Saturday Night Live podcast Fly on the Wall, alongside Dana Carvey, which was just nominated for Podcast of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

About Will Arnett

Will Arnett currently hosts FOX’s hit series LEGO Masters and co-hosts the immensely popular podcast SmartLess, with close friends Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. He also will be seen in an upcoming documentary series about last year’s SmartLess tour later this Spring. He recently starred in the streaming series Murderville, on which he also serves as an executive producer. He has received multiple Emmy Award nominations for his work on both Arrested Development and 30 Rock. Arnett also lent his voice to the Emmy Award-nominated streaming animated comedy BoJack Horseman and famously voices LEGO Batman in the LEGO Movie franchise.

Snake Oil is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Electric Avenue. Will Arnett, Marc Forman and Neal Konstantini serve as executive producers, and Konstantini serves as showrunner. David Spade is a producer.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com