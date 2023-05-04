0 0

0 0

Read Time: 5 Minute, 43 Second

Fox Announces Summer 2023 Schedule

FOX is announcing premiere dates for the summer 2023 slate of original programming, including Crime Scene Kitchen ( May 22 ), Beat Shazam ( May 23 ), Don’t Forget The Lyrics ( May 23 ), Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars ( May 24 ) and MasterChef ( May 24 ). Additional summer programming to be announced.

Joel McHale returns to the scene of the tasty crime, as baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen launches with a special two-hour premiere on Monday, May 22 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The all-new season then makes its time period premiere the following week on Monday, May 29 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT). Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes! New this season, the bakers are divided into two groups – self-taught and classically trained – and the rivalries are fierce! Crime Scene Kitchen is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and McHale are executive producers. Green serves as Showrunner.

Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, Beat Shazam returns with an all-new season on Tuesday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

The music continues on Tuesdays as Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts a brand-new season of the popular game show Don’t Forget The Lyrics! (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following Beat Shazam (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on Tuesday, May 23 . The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget The Lyrics!. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 1 contestant, 10 songs, 1 million dollars! Created by Jeff Apploff, Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is produced by Apploff Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions and BiggerStage. Jeff Apploff, Garry Bormet, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. Don’t Forget The Lyrics! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

As previously announced, MasterChef: United Tastes of America enters its 13th season with an all-new theme Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay sets aside his razor-sharp knives for the cutthroat business world in the all-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, putting food and drink industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000. As previously announced, the series premieres Wednesday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) following the Season 13 premiere of MasterChef (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Ramsay gets down to business with a selected group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur. The aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent. Ramsay is prepared to put his money where his mouth is, by presenting the winner with an investment opportunity to take their idea to the next level. But to win Ramsay’s support, it will take more than a great idea. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay – the only angel investor. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE). Ramsay serves as an executive producer, while Danny Schrader serves as executive producer and showrunner.

FOX SUMMER 2023 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

Monday, May 22:

8:00-10:00 PM CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (Two-Hour Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, May 23:

8:00-9:00 PM BEAT SHAZAM (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, May 24:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season 13 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM GORDON RAMSAY’S FOOD STARS (Series Premiere)

Monday, May 29:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Special Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com