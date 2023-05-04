0 0

Blue Bloods Renewed on CBS

CBS announced today that it has renewed the hit drama series BLUE BLOODS for the 2023-2024 season. The series will return for the show’s 14th year on the Network.

“BLUE BLOODS has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS’ winning lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series’ dramatic storytelling. We can’t wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season.”

BLUE BLOODS is Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, BLUE BLOODS scores more than 11 million viewers an episode.* Since the show’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, BLUE BLOODS has always maintained its #1 position at 10:00 PM, leading the Network’s top-rated Friday night lineup. BLUE BLOODS is also a top 10 series on Paramount+, based on total minutes viewed. Year-to-date in 2023, BLUE BLOODS also ranks as the sixth most-viewed channel on Pluto TV.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly serve as executive producers. BLUE BLOODS is produced by CBS Studios.

BLUE BLOODS airs Fridays , (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams live and on demand on Paramount+. A new episode will be available Friday, March 31 .

BLUE BLOODS joins the previously announced renewals of NCIS, 60 MINUTES, CSI: VEGAS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, SURVIVOR, THE AMAZING RACE, TOUGH AS NAILS, LINGO, 48 HOURS, GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SO HELP ME TODD, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, FIRE COUNTRY, YOUNG SHELDON, FBI, FBI: MOST WANTED, FBI: INTERNATIONAL and THE EQUALIZER.

TRACKER, a new drama starring Justin Hartley, received an early series order for the 2023-2024 season. Additional show orders will be announced in the coming weeks.

