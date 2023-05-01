2 1

ABC’s Summer 2023 Schedule

Now in its fourth consecutive season as the No. 1 entertainment network in Adults 18-49, ABC celebrates summer with a strong lineup of new and returning series that feature love, laughs and some fierce competition.

NEW SERIES:

On MONDAY, MAY 8, “Jeopardy! Masters,” the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show® hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, begins its three-week tournament and will crown its champion on WEDNESDAY, MAY 24.

Following its finale, Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts” featured on the new unscripted comedy series, “The Prank Panel,” which will air a special preview on WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, and returns with new episodes in its regular time slot beginning SUNDAY, JULY 9.

RETURNING SERIES:

Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of season two of “Judge Steve Harvey” returning TUESDAY, MAY 9.

The second season of the coming-of-age comedy series narrated by Don Cheadle, “The Wonder Years,” debuts with a special one-hour premiere on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14.

“Claim to Fame,” the competition series hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas and featuring relatives of celebrities, debuts its second season on MONDAY, JUNE 26, followed by the highly anticipated premiere of “The Bachelorette,” featuring Charity Lawson, in its new time slot.

“Generation Gap” is renewed for its second season and joins “Press Your Luck” and “The Chase” on THURSDAY, JUNE 29, with “Celebrity Family Feud” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” joining “The Prank Panel” on SUNDAY, JULY 9.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, MAY 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jeopardy! Masters” (series premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 9

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey” (season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Jeopardy! Masters” (season finale)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Prank Panel” (special preview)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Judge Steve Harvey” (new night/time)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (season premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Claim to Fame” (season premiere)

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Generation Gap” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase”

SUNDAY, JULY 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Prank Panel” (regular time-slot debut)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid”

Information on the series/specials below.

THE $100,000 PYRAMID

Michael Strahan is back to host “The $100,000 Pyramid,” the timeless word-association game where two celebrities and their contestant partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner’s circle. Only the best and the brightest will take home $100,000 if they can conquer the Pyramid.

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is produced by SMAC Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. “The $100,000 Pyramid” is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.

THE BACHELORETTE

Following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” Charity Lawson’s journey to find love will continue when she steps in as the leading woman for the upcoming 20th season of “The Bachelorette,” hosted by Jesse Palmer.

“The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle. Gaby Johnston is the executive producer.

THE CHASE

Hosted by Sara Haines, “The Chase” is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

“The Chase” features “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time”’s James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter as well as three Chasers ― Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen. Each of the three chasers may present an affable exterior, but their good natures shouldn’t fool anyone. Victoria Groce, “The Queen” of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; Brandon “The Lightning Bolt” Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game; and Buzzy “The Stunner” Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others … he doesn’t like to lose.

“The Chase” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and based on the hit British format, devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are the executive producers.

CLAIM TO FAME

Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, “Claim to Fame” challenges relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and step out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own “Claim to Fame.” Season two will be double the fun, with super-sized competition, drama and more!

“Claim to Fame” is produced by Kinetic Content (“Love Is Blind,” “Married at First Sight”) in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers; Jessica Castro serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

GENERATION GAP

Hosted by Emmy® Award winner Kelly Ripa, the comedy quiz game show from Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett returns for another season of family fun and laughter. “Generation Gap” pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations.

“Generation Gap” is produced by MGM Alternative, Kimmelot and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter and Jonathan Kimmel will serve as executive producers.

JEOPARDY! MASTERS

“Jeopardy! Masters,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America’s Favorite Quiz Show®️. Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games. Audiences will follow along as Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer go head-to-head for the grand prize and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

“Jeopardy! Masters” is executive produced by Michael Davies.

JUDGE STEVE HARVEY

In the one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series “Judge Steve Harvey,” the judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

From Steve Harvey, “Judge Steve Harvey” is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.

THE PRANK PANEL

“The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

“The Prank Panel” is produced by Kimmelot and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for Kimmelot, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino for ITV America.

PRESS YOUR LUCK

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, “Press Your Luck” is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of “Press Your Luck,” three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

“Press Your Luck” is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

THE WONDER YEARS

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

The Peabody Award-winning series stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Bob Daily and Jacque Edmonds Cofer serve as executive producers. Patterson also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. All season one episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

