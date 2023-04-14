Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Enters Rehab

Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Enters Rehab

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has entered rehab, TVGrapevine has learned. The news comes in wake of her affair with costar Tom Sandoval, which fans have dubbed Scandoval.

A rep for the former beauty pageant competitor released the following statement to the media:

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling.

Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

No other information was available as of press time. More information will be released as it becomes available.

