Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 4/12/2023

-Watching Raquel and Schwartz make out now is so anticlimactic now since we know what went down with Scandoval.

-‘They finally made out, they are finally gonna bump peepees tonight, yay Schwartz’…..that whole James line just sent me…..

-Every0ne is waiting for Scheana to answer is like waiting for the UPDATE on an episode of Unsolved Mysteries.

-Seeing Katie so sad breaks my heart.

-Seeing Ariana’s reaction to the make out session is so different knowing what we know now…..but she also seems checked out from Sandoval?

-This spa looks amazing!!!!! I need a spa day right about now….or a spa week!!!

-Raquel asked Schwartz to walk down the aisle with her? Shouldn’t this have been decided weeks ago? In all three weddings I was in, I knew months before who I was partnered with…..I know this is all for the drama, but still…..

-Lisa should have just invested in the sandwich shop instead of Schwartz and Sandy’s. The girls are at least taking things seriously.

-How did Lala manage to make this Raquel/Schwartz debacle about herself….at Scheana’s wedding?

-James and Raquel out with other people ….but on a double date is so weird.

-I am so over this drama…..also, where are all the big OMG Easter eggs from Scandoval that we are supposed to be seeing?

-Now Lala and James are hanging out….I am so confused with all these group alliances.

-So now Raquel is into this Joey dude….whomever he may be?

-I have to say that Scheana looks so beautiful in her wedding dress.

-I also love the casual vibe of the wedding.

-Katie and Kristina watching from the balcony is hilarious.

-Okay, the wedding is making me cry!

-I don’t get how Schwartz and Raquel can’t see how their behavior is making Katie feel like crap.

-Did this entire episode revolve around the Schwartz/Raquel kiss with a side of Scheana and Brock’s wedding?

-I feel like this episode dragged out wayyyy longer than necessary.

-More next week, stay tuned!

