0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 54 Second

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/29/2023

-James jamming out to his music is the cutest thing ever.

-Raquel being a bridesmaid isn’t aging well at all, is it?

-James and his dad have quite the interesting relationship.

-The Toms want Scheana to postpone the wedding? WTF?

-Katie and Schwartz being civil is wonderful. I know they have their issues, but I hope they can be on decent terms at some point.

-All this food on the tasting menu is making me hungry.

-Ariana is so sweet to want to include Ally in girl time….and even though we all know how things went down, it was nice of her to let Raquel know.

-Lala can be problematic AF, but her one-liners are hilarious.

-It is so weird seeing Lala and Brock getting along and discussing kids. However, they are dealing with some similar stuff and can bond over it.

-I had a feeling Lisa’s tea party was going to be a surprise bridal shower for Scheana….although her sister should have hitched a ride with Ariana or something.

-James has the right to be upset about the whole Raquel debacle and the fact that Ally isn’t invited (although wouldn’t he be allowed to bring a plus one?) but he is also kind of being a brat.

-Raquel talking about wanting to be tighter with Schwartz and practically throwing herself at him is…..a choice.

-Katie reflecting on her feelings about what would have been her anniversary is making me so sad. I have never been through this with a marriage, but in other relationships and it is tough….it has to be so much harder in her situation.

-Lala being the voice of reason for James is so unexpected.

-Schwartz guarding the men’s room while Raquel used it was a special kind of weird.

-Wait, so Ally is in Mexico after all? I am so confused.

-James and Raquel are being really obnoxious and I am over both of them at this point.

-Katie and Ariana got their sandwich shop building!! This is so exciting!

-Everyone swigging from the tequila bottle in celebration is such a mood.

-This whole fight with James going crazy is beginning to freak me out…..

More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com