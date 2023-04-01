0 0

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 2/26/2023

-This whole he said, she said with what the men did has gotten beyond old. I am sick of it.

-There are a lot of attacks on Candiace tonight, while she can be problematic at times, I really don’t think she is that bad.

-The two weeks later flash forward with Robyn not sharing the Juan stuff sent me…..

-There is a lot of flashbacks tonight….kind of boring, as is the fighting.

-Gizelle’s hysterectomy story is breaking my heart.

-Wendy also had a lot of health issues. I hope both ladies are okay now.

-This rehashing of the fighting is so annoying. I just can’t with it……

-I’m not Miss Cleo, I’m not a fortune teller…..Candiace’s one liners ae the best!

-This colorism discussion is quite interesting and educational. Like Andy, I am a white person, so I am taking this moment to listen and learn.

-I really want to know more about this relationship with Jacqueline and Mia….I think there was a lot more that happened than what we saw.

-We REALLY end this episode just when it starts getting good?

-More next week, stay tuned.

