The Masked Singer Recap for 4/12/2023

It is Masked Singer in Space tonight on Fox! Only one singer tonight will make it to the quarterfinals. There are no saves left, so it is every singer for themselves.

Dandelion: Her clues include a dog, apples, a wanted sign and an entourage….as well as a Santa hat. My guess is Paris Hilton. She sings Starlight by Muse and is adorable. Her voice is good, but somehow she makes her personality stand out and shine for days.

Her clue is ‘Space Star’ and she has plenty of experience with space.

Guesses include Sara Bareilles, Milla Jovovich and Alicia Witt.

Lamp: She introduces herself as a flight attendant (with Captain Nicole) and is a former teen queen that worked with some of the biggest nineties heartthrobs. She performs Venus from Bananarama and brings the energy like nobody’s business. I think she may have a chance to move to the next round.

The clue is Space Balls and she is friends with Robin. She was also in Maxim.

Guesses include Ali Larter, Alyssa Milano, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Melissa Joan Hart and a ton of other nineties actresses Jenny and Robin name. (I think they named everyone who ever acted in the nineties)

UFO: Her clue package includes Queen Victoria, sewing machines, space and lots of news. If it had been a male, my guess would have been Randy from Say Yes to the Dress. Her rendition of Yellow by Coldplay is so beautiful and moving….of all the times to not have a SAVE! I love this!

Her clue is presented by Mike Massimino, which is Planet Wide….meaning she is world renowned.

Guesses include Kaya Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Dandelion is eliminated and she is none other than……Alicia Witt!!

Battle Royale!!! They take on Elton John’s Rocketman and again, it is a tossup as to who will stay and who will go.

The second singer eliminated is Lamp and she is identified as……..Melissa Joan Hart!!!

More next week, stay tuned!!

