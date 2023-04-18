The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrates 9000 Episodes

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world. The show debuted on March 23, 1987, and is currently in its 36th season. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL airs on the CBS Television Network (1:30 PM / ET and 12:30 PM / PT and is available for streaming on Paramount+. It is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.