Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Are Married

She got her Endless Love! Sofia Richie is married! The model, who is the daughter of singing legend Lionel Richie and sister of reality star Nicole Richie, married music executive Elliot Grainge today, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple exchanged vows at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. According to Vogue, Sofia walked down the aisle in a halter-neck lace Chanel gown and her hair pulled back in a bun.

The couple, who have been friends through their families (his dad is Sir Lucian Grainge) for years, began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2022.

In addition to their famous families, the couple celebrated with stylist Liat Baruch and Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte fame. Joel is married to Nicole, while Benji is married to Cameron Diaz, who was also in attendance. Nicole and Joel’s kids Harlow and Sparrow also joined the festivities, along with Benji and Cameron’s daughter Raddix.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

